Eads: Tis’ the season for holiday events

Across Denton County, residents are busy preparing for holiday celebrations in their communities – from tree festivals and parades to breakfasts with Santa and much more.

Our area is rich with tradition during the holidays. Many of the festivals are outdoors with lots of activities for young and old alike such as the Justin Old Town Christmas and Christmas at the Ranch in Highland Village, both on Saturday, Dec. 11.

After many events were cancelled last year, these celebrations are a welcome respite for everyone to come together for this annual season of joy.

We have all dealt with many challenges these past 19 months and are ready for an opportunity to safely mingle with fellow residents and share in the camaraderie that living in the same region can bring.

As we prepare for the Christmas holidays, I hope we will all consider shopping local to help support our Denton County businesses. They, too, have had a challenging time and need our support more than ever this holiday season.

We are fortunate to have a smorgasbord of local shops offering everything you could want or need to fulfill your holiday gift wish lists.

Please enjoy this special time with friends and family and may your season be filled with joy and cheer as we mark the end of 2021 and make plans for a bright New Year in 2022.

Connect With Us

If you have any questions or comments, please let me hear from you. My email is [email protected], and my office number is 940-349-2820. For more information, register for my newsletter at www.Dentoncounty.gov/countyjudgenewslettersignup