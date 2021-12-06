Flower Mound planning traffic switch along Waketon Road

A portion of Waketon Road will be closed to westbound traffic, starting Wednesday, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

To allow for work associated with the FM 2499 at Waketon Road Intersection Improvements project, the section of Waketon Road between FM 2499 and Rippy Road will be one-way eastbound traffic only. The northbound left turn lane and southbound right turn lane on FM 2499 will also be closed, and detour signs will be put up, according to the town.

The closure will allow for the reconstruction of failed roadway pavement on Waketon. The work is expected to be completed by mid-January.