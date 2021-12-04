High School Football Scoreboard

Guyer 25, Prosper 22

A rematch of district foes once again went to Guyer, as the Wildcats defeated Prosper in a comeback victory on Saturday afternoon to advance to the state semifinals.

Guyer jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter on a 31-yard field goal from Jaxon Pirtile.

Prosper then scored two unanswered touchdowns to take a 14-3 lead into halftime.

In the third quarter, the Wildcats cut the deficit to five points when Jackson Arnold threw a touchdown pass to Grayson O’Bara for 23 yards to make it 14-9 Eagles.

Later in the third, Arnold connected with Peyton Bowen on a 70-yard touchdown pass to give Guyer a 15-14 lead.

Early in the fourth quarter, Pirtile extended the Wildcats lead to four with a 25-yard field goal to make it 18-14 Guyer.

Jackson Foster broke a 28-yard touchdown run with 2:15 remaining in the fourth quarter to seal the victory for the Wildcats.

Prosper did score a late touchdown to make it a 3-point deficit for the Eagles, but were not able to come back.

Guyer (13-1, 5-1) will play the winner off the Tomball/Bridgeland game next Saturday at Baylor’s McLane Stadium in Waco.