Holiday Event in Flower Mound offers family fun

If you’re ready to prime your family with Christmas spirit, make your way to The Shops at Lakeside, 2412 Lakeside Pkwy. in Flower Mound on Wednesday, December 1, between 5-8 p.m. for the 5th Annual Lakeside Holiday Event.

You’ll find a 30-foot Christmas tree, photos with Santa, horse-drawn carriage rides, live holiday music, and much more.

And it’s all free.

Lakeside’s shops and restaurants will be open and welcoming customers inside and out.

Out front, you’ll find free bites, sweets, and refreshments at the restaurants while a variety of activities including letters to Santa, face painting, balloon artists, and digital caricatures will positioned at the shops.

“Our merchants play a huge role in creating a festive atmosphere for the event,” said Abbey Seminaro, director of marketing at Realty Capital, master developer of Lakeside DFW. “They really have fun with it.”

Pleasures Past Carriages will offer free horse-drawn carriages rides for the Dec. 1 event. For the remainder of the season, contact them to schedule your ride through the neighborhoods of Lakeside lit up with Christmas lights. A variety of carriage sizes (from four to 20 occupants) are available.

Christmas music will fill the air all along Lakeside Parkway courtesy of Katrina Cain, who will perform for the season-ending, holiday-infused Lakeside Music Series.

“There will be toy train rides and a CandyLand-themed kids activity zone with bounce houses, slides, and a candy cart.” Seminaro added.

The 30-foot Christmas tree will be lit in a ceremony starting at 7:30 p.m.

Temperatures are forecast to be pleasant (59-69 degrees) during the event, with no chance of rain.

Members of the Lakeside community stepped up to make the event possible, led by Van Trease Architectural Designs, First United Bank, and Mind Matters Psychiatry.

Help also has been provided by Furst Ranch, Lakeside Village, Magic Paint Services, Neighborhood Management, Inc., The Nexus Lakeside, Pleasures Past Carriages, Premier Christmas, and Texas Bank and Trust.