Flower Mound police hosting Christmas gift fundraisers

The Flower Mound Police Department is hosting multiple fundraisers to give Christmas gifts to children.

For FMPD’s main Christmastime fundraiser, Santa Cops, the department is collecting financial and gift card donations for local underprivileged children. Donations can be brought or mailed to the FMPD station, 4150 Kirkpatrick Lane by Dec. 8. Donations can also be brought to FMPD’s “Cocoa with the Popo” event — scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Dec. 8 at Market Street, 3800 Long Prairie Road — where kids can join FMPD officers for a mug of hot cocoa and live music with Santa Claus. Families in need of help from Santa Cops can be referred until Friday, Dec. 3. Click here for more information.

The FMPD Bike Unit’s annual fundraiser for long-term patients at Cook Children’s Medical Center usually involves a state fair-like event where the kids can win games, crafts and other gifts, but the hospital is unable to host the event this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, the Bike Unit is selling its “Cycle for a Cause” T-shirts, and all proceeds will go to buy gifts for the kids at the hospital during the holidays. Orders should be placed by Friday, Dec. 3. Order forms and payments should be returned to the police station or call 972-874-3357. Click here for more information.