Flower Mound Library getting a StoryWalk

The Flower Mound Public Library has received a grant to install the town’s first StoryWalk, the town announced Tuesday.

The project, in partnership with the town’s Parks & Rec department, will bring the library outside with a pathway lined with weather-resistant cases containing pages from a children’s book called a StoryWalk. As you stroll down the pathway, you’re directed to the next page in the story. A new book will be installed along the pathway periodically so children and adults can enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound.

The project is possible thanks to a grant from the U.S. Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Texas State Library and Archives. Installation of Flower Mound’s StoryWalk will begin sometime next year, and its location is to be determined.