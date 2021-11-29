Monday, November 29, 2021
Toasted Yolk Cafe coming to Highland Village

By Mark Smith
The Toasted Yolk Cafe will open a new location in Highland Village soon.

The small chain has several restaurants in the Houston area, and has plans to open more than dozen more, including eight in North Texas. The only one coming soon to Denton County will be at 3020 Justin Road, the old IHOP restaurant location. It’s expected to open next year.

The Toasted Yolk has breakfast, lunch, brunch and drink menus and aims to “change the way you think about breakfast and lunch.”

“We couldn’t find them served consistently in a restaurant atmosphere that didn’t put us back to sleep,” the company’s website says. “So, we opened our own.”

Click here for more information about The Toasted Yolk.

