Monday, November 29, 2021
S.T.A.R. trees return to Flower Mound

By Mark Smith
STAR (Sad Trees Along Road) trees, courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

A Flower Mound tradition, S.T.A.R. trees are popping up around Flower Mound for the 11th straight year.

During the annual Help a S.T.A.R. (Sad Tree Along Road) program, residents decorate trees along public roads to spread some Christmas spirit. The town of Flower Mound sent a news release Monday to remind residents to follow the rules:

  • Choose a tree in a safe location and be cautious when crossing streets
  • If the tree is on private property, ask permission before decorating
  • Follow all HOA rules and regulations
  • Use decorations that are not a danger to wildlife and make sure the decor is attached securely to the tree
  • Clean up all decorations by Jan. 3

Highland Village also allows similarly decorated sad trees along roadways. Last year, the city discouraged residents from decorating S.T.A.R. trees, but quickly changed course.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

