S.T.A.R. trees return to Flower Mound

A Flower Mound tradition, S.T.A.R. trees are popping up around Flower Mound for the 11th straight year.
During the annual Help a S.T.A.R. (Sad Tree Along Road) program, residents decorate trees along public roads to spread some Christmas spirit. The town of Flower Mound sent a news release Monday to remind residents to follow the rules:
- Choose a tree in a safe location and be cautious when crossing streets
- If the tree is on private property, ask permission before decorating
- Follow all HOA rules and regulations
- Use decorations that are not a danger to wildlife and make sure the decor is attached securely to the tree
- Clean up all decorations by Jan. 3
Highland Village also allows similarly decorated sad trees along roadways. Last year, the city discouraged residents from decorating S.T.A.R. trees, but quickly changed course.