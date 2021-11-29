S.T.A.R. trees return to Flower Mound

A Flower Mound tradition, S.T.A.R. trees are popping up around Flower Mound for the 11th straight year.

During the annual Help a S.T.A.R. (Sad Tree Along Road) program, residents decorate trees along public roads to spread some Christmas spirit. The town of Flower Mound sent a news release Monday to remind residents to follow the rules:

Choose a tree in a safe location and be cautious when crossing streets

If the tree is on private property, ask permission before decorating

Follow all HOA rules and regulations

Use decorations that are not a danger to wildlife and make sure the decor is attached securely to the tree

Clean up all decorations by Jan. 3

Highland Village also allows similarly decorated sad trees along roadways. Last year, the city discouraged residents from decorating S.T.A.R. trees, but quickly changed course.