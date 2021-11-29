Highland Village targeted in phishing attack

The city of Highland Village shared Monday that it was recently targeted in “a well-coordinated phishing attack from foreign threat actors.”

No personal information was leaked or compromised, according to a Highland Village news release.

The city will never email residents asking for their credentials, nor will it send links that require residents to put in their credentials.

“These are malicious attempts to steal your passwords and/or personal information,” the city news release said. “If you have received any of these, please delete immediately.”