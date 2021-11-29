Monday, November 29, 2021
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Flower Mound police stepping up patrols in shopping areas

By Mark Smith
0
1
Photo courtesy of FMPD.

The Flower Mound Police Department will have additional officers patrolling retail shopping areas in town through Christmas Eve.

The busy Christmas shopping season is popular for sticky-fingered individuals looking to steal new purchases and other valuables from vehicles. FMPD increased its patrol in retail parking lots on Black Friday and will continue through Christmas Eve for last-minute shoppers.

Police urge residents — whether they’re parked in front of their house or in a retail parking lot — to always lock their car doors and take or hide anything of value. Many car burglars just try car doors until they find an unlocked one or peer through windows looking for items of value.

Previous articlePastor’s Place: Give thanks in all circumstances
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.