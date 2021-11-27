Pastor’s Place: Give thanks in all circumstances

Thank you for the diagnosis. Thank you for the loneliness. Thank you that I got caught. These are sentences that don’t roll off our tongues, but should they?

November is a month we often think about giving thanks to God for what He has done, the good things. We typically thank God for the gift of family, the health we enjoy and the blessing of the job we have or the school we attend.

In Luke 17:11-19 we see Jesus’ encounter with some lepers. Ten are healed. One says thank you. Nine don’t. We think, “Shame on those that were healed and didn’t say thanks.” But what if there is more to it than just being thankful for good things?

In 1 Thessalonians 5:18, Paul writes, “Give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus.” Did he really say ALL circumstances? What about when I find out I have cancer? What about when I feel alone because a relative has died? What about when I got caught cheating on that test?

We can give thanks even in the toughest of times because, it is in those times we see our great need for Jesus. Amid our less than desired diagnosis, we cling even more to the One who provides strength. In moments of loneliness, we hear from God’s word that “there is a friend who sticks closer than a brother.” (Prov. 18:24). As we find ourselves getting in trouble, we can be thankful for the correction we needed to put us back on the right path.

As we think about giving thanks to the Lord for what He has done, let’s not forget to give thanks in all circumstances. Because even in the worst of times, our Savior, Jesus often shines brightest.