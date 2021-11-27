Let there be lights!

Christmas always warms our hearts. This year, it was a balmy 70 degrees when thousands of people gathered at The Shops at Highland Village Saturday, Nov. 20 for the 22nd annual “Our Village Glows” tree lighting ceremony.

The popular Christmas community event is organized by the Highland Village Women’s Club, the city of Highland Village, and The Shops at Highland Village.

The lighting of the 60-foot Christmas tree and a light show is accomplished with 245,300 LED tree lights synchronized to holiday music.

There was something for all ages: horse-drawn carriage rides, face-painting, cookie decorating, musical entertainment, strolling costumed characters and the arrival of Santa.

The highlight of the evening was the raffle drawing, with the winner getting the opportunity to throw a massive switch (that would make Home Depot envious) to light up the Christmas tree. Brett Heath and his children earned that opportunity with the winning ticket.

Of course, the arrival of Santa Claus was much-anticipated, with a Highland Village fire truck delivering St. Nick to the event. He then was escorted by Highland Village’s Finest to the stage.

During the event, the Highland Village Women’s Club received a check for $3,500 from The Shops at Highland Village, which will be used to support the club’s main focus organizations – the Humane Society of Lewisville, Children’s Advocacy Center of North Texas and Journey to Dream.

If you missed the tree lighting event, you can catch daily showings of the interactive Christmas light show every hour on the hour from 6 to 9 p.m. through January 3rd.

Come visit Santa inside his tree house, share your list, and get a professional digital photo and a set of reindeer antlers to remember your experience. Visit www.theshopsathighlandvillage.com/events to book your visit.