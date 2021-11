A new Braum’s restaurant will open next year on FM 407, near Chinn Chapel Road.

The town of Double Oak began discussions with Braum’s nearly three years ago, and this month, the Double Oak Planning & Zoning Commission and Town Council both approved the site plan for a new Braum’s restaurant in between Rapid Med Urgent Care and Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

Site construction has already begun, and a grand opening is expected in summer 2022, according to the town of Double Oak.