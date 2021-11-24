Teens from Argyle, Northlake die in Sanger crash

Teenagers from Argyle and Northlake have been identified as the victims of a fatal rollover crash in Sanger over the weekend.

Around 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Sanger police responded to a call about possible vehicle burglaries, and the suspect vehicle was described as a white Ford extended cab truck, according to a Sanger news release. Officers saw the suspect vehicle in the 300 block of North 5th Street and tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the suspect vehicle fled.

Soon after, the suspect lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a tree in the 700 block of South 5th Street. Three of the five occupants were pronounced dead at the scene. The other occupants were the 14-year-old driver and an 18-year-old passenger. All of the vehicle occupants were from North Texas, outside of Sanger, but at least one of them had ties to Sanger. Charges are pending in the active investigation.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the three victims as 15-year-old Nelson Lopez Vargas, 14-year-old Kevin Angeles of Northlake and 16-year-old Brian Hutson. No city of residence was listed for Brian.