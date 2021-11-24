Highland Village council member running for mayor

Highland Village Deputy Mayor Pro Tem Barbara Fleming announced Wednesday that she will run for mayor in May 2022.

Highland Village Mayor Charlotte Wilcox will not be eligible to seek reelection due to term limits. Fleming, who has served on City Council Place 4 since 2016, said it’s been “an honor to serve with Mayor Wilcox the past six years,” and she hopes to succeed her.

“Our city has tremendous staffing in all departments, and the addition of City Manager Paul Stevens, with his strong leadership background, complements the commitment to superior service to residents,” Fleming said. “My commitment is to continue to devote myself full time to serve all and work diligently to ensure that we can provide the same excellent services and benefits that all residents of Highland Village currently enjoy and deserve. My desire is to continue to serve and be an active part of our wonderful community.”

Fleming has lived in Highland Village for over 40 years and worked in real estate, serving as vice president of the local Henry S. Miller residential office. She has been heavily involved in REALTOR organizations and local charities and events, such as co-chair of the Children’s Advocacy Center of North Texas Champions for Children Gala and chairperson of the annual Highland Village event Our Village Glows.

Fleming’s husband, Jim, is a U.S. Navy veteran and retired deputy chief of the Mesquite Fire Department. Her children, Suzie and Brad Shields, are graduates of Lewisville High School, and Suzie and her family live in Highland Village. Brad, a Lt. Col. in the U.S. Army, died in 2013 from brain cancer.