No kids were on bus that crashed on I-35E in Lewisville

A school bus — empty besides the driver — crashed Tuesday morning on I-35E in Lewisville, causing major traffic delays throughout the morning.

Just before 9 a.m., callers reported the crashed in the southbound express lanes of I-35E. Lewisville police and fire personnel responded and found a Durham school bus had hit the retainers at the end of a concrete divider, according to a city of Lewisville spokesman. The impact of the crash ripped the front axle off the bus and damaged the rear axle, and the bus came to a stop in the express lanes.

The driver of the school bus — which was not a Lewisville ISD bus — did not have major injuries but was transported to the hospital as a precaution. As of Tuesday afternoon, it was not known how fast the bus was traveling.