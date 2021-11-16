Denton County Judge Andy Eads files for reelection

Denton County Judge Andy Eads on Monday officially filed for reelection to lead the Denton County Commissioners Court for another four years.

Eads, of Flower Mound, served as Precinct 4 Commissioner for 12 years before he was elected in 2018 as County Judge. His seat expires at the end of 2022, and he’ll be on the ballot in the March 2022 Republican Primary to serve another term as County Judge. The General Election will be held Nov. 8, 2022.

“It’s been the greatest honor to serve the citizens of this county; first as County Commissioner of Precinct 4 and now as County Judge,” Eads said in a statement. “Public service is a calling that our family takes very seriously.”

In the announcement of his filing, Eads’ campaign highlighted his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, Eads worked closely with local, state and federal officials to develop a plan for testing sites. In early 2021, the county spearheaded efforts to open the nation’s largest vaccination clinic at Texas Motor Speedway, becoming the model for other vaccination efforts around the country. Denton County also used federal funds to create a business grant program to support thousands of local businesses affected by the pandemic.

“While it’s been a challenging time for us all, the citizens of Denton County have demonstrated their true grit and can-do spirit that Texans are known for having,” Eads said.

Despite the emergency of the pandemic, Eads and the Commissioners Court kept services within budget and kept taxes low, with a AAA bond rating.

“Keeping taxes low has been a priority of this Court and we provided property tax relief to our taxpayers with a senior tax freeze and adopting a homestead exemption,” Eads said. “I am proud of the work we have done to provide permanent tax-relief for our homeowners.”

Eads said transportation and good roads will also continue to be a priority.

“Good roads are a family value by allowing people to spend more time at home instead of sitting in traffic,” Eads said. “Any time TxDOT needs a partner to improve a state highway, farm-to-market road or interstate highway in Denton County, we stand ready to do our part to keep projects moving forward.”