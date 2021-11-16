Beckley now running for lieutenant governor

State Rep. Michelle Beckley, D-Carrollton, announced Tuesday that she is running for lieutenant governor.

Beckley has served two terms in State House District 65, serving much of southeast Denton County. She was one of the state representatives who broke quorum and left Texas earlier this year to prevent the passage of a new voting bill.

While she was gone, Beckley announced that she was running for U.S. Congress, in Texas’ District 24. However, new district maps were recently approved by the Texas Legislature and Gov. Greg Abbott that knocked her out of that district, so she pivoted to the lieutenant governor seat.

In her announcement, Beckley said she’s running because she believes politicians are putting ideology ahead of results, and Republicans have been working “to limit voters’ rights, put bounties on women, marginalized minorities and made-up false boogeymen in our schools.”

“Enough is enough,” she said. “It’s time for action that benefits all Texans and to stop wasting our tax dollars on made-up problems.”

Click here for more information.