Historic cabin in Flower Mound to open in one month

The historic Gibson-Grant Log House in Flower Mound will open to the public a month from Thursday after a several-year design and renovation process.

The house was built circa 1860 and is one the few remaining log structures of its era still standing on its original site in Denton County. In May 2015, developer Curtis Grant discovered a log cabin hidden in the walls of a home slated for demolition in Flower Mound and alerted officials at Denton County and the local historical preservation society in Flower Mound. Historians determined the log cabin property was part of a Republic of Texas Land Grant patented in 1854 by William Gibson, and built with logs that were cut between 1857-60. After the discovery, the town acquired the property and made plans to restore it and open it to the public.

A grand opening event has been set for Dec. 11 at the house, 4801 Quail Run. A ribbon-cutting is set for 10 a.m., and tour guides will be on site until 2 p.m. After that day, the house will be open to the public, free of charge, on Fridays from 1-5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“The Gibson-Grant Log House provides all of us with the unique opportunity to travel back in time, experience life on the Texas frontier and get a glimpse into how some of Denton County’s earliest settlers lived,” the town news release said. “The Town is excited to welcome the public to the Dec. 11 ribbon cutting and looks forward to seeing community members have the opportunity to visit, explore, and learn something new.”

The town began restoration work on the log house last year. Restoration work included removing concrete and gravel driveways, regrading the site to improve drainage, constructing an independent restroom facility, removing non-historic board and batten siding and plywood, removing non-historic wood front porch and concrete utility room stairs, reinforcing and installing a wood shingle roof, infilling historic walls, exposing a portion of the log walls to showcase earliest construction and finishing spaces with period-appropriate finishes and artifacts, according to a town news release. Moving forward, the town will maintain the Gibson-Grant Log House and its grounds, while Denton County will furnish the interior of the house and will assist with volunteer recruitment, training and staffing for scheduled tours, special events and days when the historic house is open to the public.

Click here for more information.