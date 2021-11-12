Flower Mound police issue Silver Alert for missing man

Early Friday morning, the Flower Mound Police Department issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly man.

Bernard Lipari, 80, left his home in the 2200 block of Bennington Avenue about 6:30 p.m. without telling his wife and without his phone, his wife told police. He was driving a 2021 Nissan Altima with the Texas license plate PXY-0495, the FMPD news release said.

Lipari is 6 feet tall, weighs 195 pounds, has long gray hair, brown eyes and wears glasses. He’s believed to be wearing a multi-colored long-sleeve flannel shirt, blue jeans, a brown suede jacket and brown shoes.

Lipari requires oxygen due to a chronic condition, but he left the house without any oxygen devices and has gone several hours without necessary oxygen. Due to his medical condition, he may be in an altered mental state, police said.

Police are asking residents with any information about Lipari’s whereabouts to call the Silver Alert phone bank at 972-539-4357.