Flower Mound approves $1.3 million for cabin restoration

This week, the Flower Mound Town Council unanimously approved a Guaranteed Maximum Price of $1.36 million for the construction of the Gibson-Grant Log Cabin restoration project.

The historic cabin was built during the Civil War, and was only discovered five years ago, hidden inside a ranch home at the corner of Quail Creek and Flower Mound Road. The town purchased the surrounding property and accepted the donation of the log cabin, and has been working with the county to plan the restoration of the cabin. In 2019, the town received a $1.5 million state grant for the project.

The construction contract was awarded to Phoenix I Restoration and Construction, and it is expected to take 10 months. According to the approved master plan, the cabin will be restored to what it was in the 1890-1925 time period. Additions will be removed, the roof replaced, mechanical and plumbing improvements will be made and a parking lot and restroom building will be constructed. The end result will be a one-story, 950-square-foot, six-room museum uncurling five exhibit rooms and one workroom, Denton County-acquired historical furnishings and an interactive exhibit space.