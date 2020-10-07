4 more Denton County residents die of COVID-19

Denton County Public Health announced Wednesday that four more county residents have died as a result of COVID-19, bringing the countywide death toll to 113.

The deaths reported Wednesday include a Carrollton man in his 40s, a Frisco man in his 70s, a Denton man in his 50s and a Little Elm woman in her 70s.

“As we report the loss of four lives today, we ask that you keep the friends and families of these individuals in your thoughts and prayers,” said Denton County Judge Andy Eads. “As many return to regular activities, it is extremely important to continue practicing recommended safety precautions to reduce the chances of spreading or becoming exposed to COVID-19.”

DCPH also announced 135 newly-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county, 85 of which are active cases, as well as 122 new recoveries. There are now 1,805 active cases and 11,965 total recoveries in the county.

DCPH is providing a free drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Denton on Friday at UNT Discovery Park, 3940 North Elm St., beginning at 8 a.m. Eligible community members are those who have had symptoms of COVID-19 within the past seven days, essential employees, individuals 60 years and older, as well as individuals who have had contact with someone diagnosed with COVID-19. All community members must call to pre-register for testing at 940-349-2585.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or have pending COVID-19 lab results

For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats. For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing. For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.