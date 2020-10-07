Lakeside Music Series returns

After another long hiatus because of the coronavirus pandemic, the weekly Lakeside Music Series returned last month.

On Sept. 14, the town of Flower Mound approved the return of the weekly concert series in Lakeside DFW, and the concerts have taken place each Friday night since then. This Friday, Susan Morgan will perform classics from the likes of Bonnie Raitt, Tom Petty, Fleetwood Mac, CCR, Linda Ronstadt, Lucinda Williams and The Pretenders.

The town’s approval comes with social distancing stipulations, requiring groups to separate themselves from one another by six feet. A guest must wear a mask if they can’t maintain six feet from someone not in the same household. To provide additional room for people to spread out, the parking spaces on the north and south sides of the plaza will be cordoned off, except for the handicap spaces, according to Lakeside DFW.

The Lakeside Music Series had to cancel 19 shows this year. Until September, only five took place as scheduled.