Flower Mound announces first canine Halloween costume contest

The town of Flower Mound on Tuesday announced its first “Woof-O-Ween” canine costume contest later this month.

Awards will be given for Most Creative, Scariest, Best Homemade, Funniest, and Best Pet/Owner Look-Alike costumes, according to a news release from the town. In addition, there will also be a photo area to capture your furry friend’s fang-tastic costume.

The event will be held at Hound Mound Dog Park, 1202 South Garden Ridge Blvd., on Oct. 29 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Flower Mound Animal Services will be in attendance with fun coloring pages, information, and to answer any questions. Treat bags will be provided for all four-legged participants, courtesy of Hollywood Feed. Masks will only be required if social distancing is not able to be maintained. No registration is required.

