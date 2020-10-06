Memorial service, funeral set for Highland Village police officer

A memorial service will be held for Highland Village Police Sgt. Dennis Oliver at 6 p.m. this Friday, October 9 at the Village Church in Flower Mound.

Due to social distancing, limited seating is available and reservations are required. Visit The Village Church website at http://vll.ge/memorial to make a reservation.

For those unable to attend, the service will be streamed live at www.youtube.com/highlandvillagetx.

The formal Police Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 10 at New Life Community Church located at 25631 Smotherman Road, in Frisco.

A couple weeks ago, Oliver developed pneumonia due to complications from COVID-19 and was hospitalized. While in the hospital, Oliver suffered a stroke. He died on Friday morning.

A CaringBridge page and GoFundMe has been established for Oliver.