100k Denton County residents have recovered from COVID-19

Denton County reached a milestone in the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday, as the number of county residents who have recovered from the virus passed the 100,000 mark.

Denton County Public Health reports the latest number of new COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries among all county residents every weekday. As the county comes down from the recent surge in cases caused by the delta variant, there’s been a big increase in the reported recoveries. On Wednesday, the number of total recoveries passed 100,000. The total death count remains at 731, and there are 7,986 active cases, down from 16,346 on Oct. 1.

To minimize spread of COVID-19, DCPH urges all unvaccinated community members to:

Maintain at least six feet of physical distance in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wear masks or face coverings, which should cover both the nose and mouth, in public settings and when around individuals outside of the household

Wash and/or sanitize hands frequently

Stay home if you are symptomatic, have recently had close contact with a person with COVID-19, or are awaiting COVID-19 test results

If you are 12 years old or over, get your COVID-19 vaccine

If you are fully vaccinated, CDC recommends mask use in public indoor spaces.

If you are severely immunocompromised, consider an additional dose of mRNA vaccine after your initial two doses.

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Denton County. For additional COVID-19 data including active case information by municipality, hospital capacity, and ventilator utilization, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVIDstats.

For information regarding DCPH’s upcoming testing centers, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19testing.

For additional COVID-19 health and safety recommendations, visit dentoncounty.gov/COVID19.