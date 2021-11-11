Progress being made on future reservoir

Last week, Upper Trinity Regional Water District’s Board of Directors authorized six additional contracts to advance the construction of Lake Ralph Hall, a future reservoir for part of North Texas, including Denton County.

Officials broke ground on Lake Ralph Hall in June. The 7,600-acre reservoir in southeast Fannin County is expected to be delivering water by 2026 to the UTRWD and member communities. It will provide an additional 35 million gallons daily of water and 19 MGD of reuse water for the residents of Denton, Collin and Fannin counties.

Contractors are making progress on the construction of two main components of the project, the Leon Hurse Dam and the new Hwy 34 bridge over the North Sulphur River. Contracts for the following projects were recently approved:

Raw Water Pump Station: Freese and Nichols, Inc. will complete final design of the pump station. Upper Trinity selected Archer Western Construction, LLC as the Construction Manager at Risk (CMAR). Raw Water Pipeline and Balancing Reservoir: The design of the 32-mile pipeline will be split into two segments: Black & Veatch Corporation will design one segment and Jacobs Engineering Group will design the second segment, as well as the balancing reservoir. AR Consultants, Inc will extend its current cultural resources work to include the raw water pipeline route.

Lake Support Facilities: Upper Trinity selected Halff Associates, Inc to assist in planning for the infrastructure needed to support lake operations and maintenance activities.

“The raw water pump station, pipeline, balancing reservoir and operations/maintenance facilities are vital in making the lake fully operational,” said Ed Motley, Lake Ralph Hall program manager. “Our goal is to have all the components completed on time to begin delivering water from Lake Ralph Hall to the people within Upper Trinity’s service area by 20206.”

In total, $12.5 million in contracts was authorized to design those major components. Some of the funding is provided by the Texas Water Development Board.

