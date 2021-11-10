Denton County approves new district maps

The Denton County Commissioners Court on Tuesday unanimously approved new maps for the Commissioners Court, Justice of the Peace and Constable districts.

The county re-examines the precinct maps every 10 years — after receiving new U.S. Census data — and redraws the maps to try to even out the populations.

The county revised the preliminary maps after receiving feedback from residents over the past couple weeks. The new commissioner district’s have Precinct 4 gaining the southeast Denton area while losing parts of North Denton, Copper Canyon and west Flower Mound, the latter two going to Precinct 3.

Saturday is the first day for candidates to file for a place on the general primary election ballot.

