Work beginning this week on Flower Mound trail project

Crews will begin working on the Pink Evening Primrose Trail Connection project this week, the town of Flower Mound said in a news release on Monday.

The $915,000 project includes the installation of an eight-foot-wide, 150-foot-long pedestrian bridge over Timber Creek near Gaston Park on College Parkway. Crews will also add 400 feet of multi-use trails to connect Gaston Park to the nearby River Walk and Timber Trails Park, according to the town.

The project will affect portions of Gaston Park, though the playground, basketball pad and parking lot will remain open. It is expected to be complete in April 2022.