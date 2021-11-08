Argyle police believe one suspect to blame for several car burglaries

The Argyle Police Department is urging residents to take extra precautions to avoid being victims of vehicle burglaries after several have been reported recently in the Argyle area.

Police believe it is the same suspect — a white male about 6 foot tall — who may have committed the burglaries in Argyle and neighboring towns/cities. In each offense, the suspect wore a hoodie, hat and face covering and carried a backpack.

Police encouraged residents to lock their vehicles, even those in your driveway, and remove any valuables from the vehicles. Report any suspicious people you see, and point security cameras at your driveway/front door area.