Local group to distribute 3,000 Thanksgiving dinners and more

We Are 1 Community, a coalition of local nonprofits and volunteers, will distribute about 3,000 Thanksgiving dinners and much more to families in need later this month.

The Thanksgiving Food Drive-Thru event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 20 at Music City Mall Lewisville. Through donations from local residents, faith communities, local businesses and charities, We Are 1 Community will provide turkeys and other food, diapers, flu shots, COVID-19 vaccinations and more to thousands of families, and they need volunteers.

Click here for more information, and click here to volunteer to help with the event.