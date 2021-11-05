Man arrested for murder of girlfriend in south Denton

A man who claimed a gun fired on its own and killed his girlfriend in March has been arrested and charged with murder, according to the Denton Police Department.

About 1 a.m. on March 6, officers responded to a reported shooting in the 1800 block of Teasley Lane. The caller told dispatchers that a gun fell, fired on its own and shot his girlfriend, according to a Denton police news release. The woman was found unresponsive with an apparent gunshot wound. Mindy Tenerias, 26, was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Tenerias’ boyfriend, 39-year-old Zeniff Rudd, told investigators that he was laying in bed when he heard the gunshot and found Tenerias on the floor with a gunshot wound, according to the DPD news release. Police conducted several more interviews and obtained multiple warrants as the investigation continued, and then last month, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Tenerias’ death as a homicide. Investigators gathered autopsy and lab results and were able to establish probable cause and they obtained an arrest warrant for Rudd.

On Thursday night, Denton police officers with the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force located Rudd in Dallas and arrested him without incident. He was booked into the Denton city jail with bond set at $50,000. Police did not release anymore details about the shooting or investigation.