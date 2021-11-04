Thursday, November 4, 2021
HomeSouthern Denton County Sports
Southern Denton County Sports

High School Football Scoreboard

By John English
0
4

Marcus 46, Plano East 13

Marcus wrapped up the regular season on a high note on Thursday night, defeating Plano East 46-13 and claiming a third consecutive 6-6A district championship.

Following an East punt to start the game, Jaxxon Warren hit Dallas Dudley on a 33-yard pass to make it 8-0 Marauders.

Warren followed that up with a touchdown pass to Ashton Cozart for 13 yards and Marcus led 15-0 after one.

Plano East scored on a pair of field goals in the second quarter before Walker Wells scored on a 1-yard run to give Marcus a 23-6 lead at the half.

In the third quarter, Warren hooked up with Dudley for a second touchdown pass of 33 yards and the Marauders led 30-6.

Wells scored on another 1-yard run to make it 37-6 Marcus halfway through the third quarter.

The Marcus defense then got in on the act when Seth Sanchez returned a fumble 36 yards for a touchdown.

Michael Petro then kicked a 40-yard field goal before the Panthers scored again to make it 46-13 Marcus.

Marcus (8-2, 6-1) will open the playoffs next week at  a time, date and location to be determined.

Check back on Friday night for more local scores.

Previous articleDenton County cuts the ribbon on new courthouse
John English

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.