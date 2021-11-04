High School Football Scoreboard

Marcus 46, Plano East 13

Marcus wrapped up the regular season on a high note on Thursday night, defeating Plano East 46-13 and claiming a third consecutive 6-6A district championship.

Following an East punt to start the game, Jaxxon Warren hit Dallas Dudley on a 33-yard pass to make it 8-0 Marauders.

Warren followed that up with a touchdown pass to Ashton Cozart for 13 yards and Marcus led 15-0 after one.

Plano East scored on a pair of field goals in the second quarter before Walker Wells scored on a 1-yard run to give Marcus a 23-6 lead at the half.

In the third quarter, Warren hooked up with Dudley for a second touchdown pass of 33 yards and the Marauders led 30-6.

Wells scored on another 1-yard run to make it 37-6 Marcus halfway through the third quarter.

The Marcus defense then got in on the act when Seth Sanchez returned a fumble 36 yards for a touchdown.

Michael Petro then kicked a 40-yard field goal before the Panthers scored again to make it 46-13 Marcus.

Marcus (8-2, 6-1) will open the playoffs next week at a time, date and location to be determined.

Check back on Friday night for more local scores.