Flower Mound Mayor’s Message — November 2021

Hello, Flower Mound! I’m so excited to announce that after an extensive nationwide search, your Town Council voted unanimously to appoint James Childers as Flower Mound’s new town manager.

James began his career in local government in 2002 as an administrative intern in the City Manager’s Office for the City of Denton. His next internship was right here for the Town of Flower Mound, and he was later hired full-time as a human resources generalist. James spent three years with Flower Mound, and since then, he’s built a successful career working in various capacities for the cities of Dallas, Abilene, and Irving. He’s currently an assistant city manager for the City of Irving, a position he’s held since January 2018.

We had 48 applicants for the position from all over the country, and we narrowed that list down to 13 semifinalists. We ultimately interviewed four impressive candidates, but James immediately stood out. He has extensive municipal executive experience and has worked in a variety of local government fields, from public works to planning and zoning to quality-of-life services. This breadth of knowledge and experience is so important in the town manager role, and James is a true professional who I feel confident will lead our Town in the right direction.

James will be joining the Town of Flower Mound on Jan. 3, 2022. He will replace Interim Town Manager Debra Wallace, who retired on Oct. 29 after more than eight years with the Town. I would be remiss if I didn’t mention Debra’s incredible work during her tenure with the Town, but especially during her time as interim town manager. We were so lucky to have her, and we wish her the best in retirement. Until James starts on Jan. 3, Assistant Town Manager Tommy Dalton will serve as interim town manager.

James’ isn’t the only new face around town. Paul Henley was recently named the new chief of the Flower Mound Fire Department! Paul started with the Town of Flower Mound on Oct. 18. He previously was the fire chief for the City of Corsicana, was a battalion chief for the City of Frisco, and held several roles for the City of Garland, achieving the rank of captain. Paul was recently named the 2021 Texas Fire Chiefs Association Chief of the Year for his outstanding performance in Corsicana and surrounding Navarro County, which included early pandemic planning that helped Navarro County stand out as one of the first localities in the state to institute protocols to control the spread of COVID-19. We are so excited that he’s here, and I look forward to working with him as he leads our fine men and women in the Flower Mound Fire Department.

Switching gears, I wanted to share some information about upcoming events in November. As you already know, Shop Local Week is happening now in Flower Mound through Nov. 7. Local businesses will be offering special deals, and if you participate and let us know on social media, you will be entered to win $100 cash. Check out www.shopdineplaylocal.bizfor more information.

On Nov. 6, get your chalk ready for our fall chalk art contest! In honor of November Arts Month, Chalk the Walk will take place at Heritage Park and all ages and levels of artists are able to participate. Learn more at www.flower-mound.com/specialevents.

It’s almost Veterans Day, and in honor of veterans locally and nationwide, the Town is hosting multiple events.

First, join us on Nov. 7 at Flower Mound High School for our Veterans Day Ceremony. Then, on Nov. 11, join us in cheering on members of our community as they honor veterans with a relay run around Town. For more information about both Veterans Day events, visit www.flower-mound.com/veteransprograms.

It’s also almost time for the Town’s annual Dorothy’s Dash 5k Run/Walk on Nov. 13. Net proceeds benefit the Texas Chapter of the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Lastly, come on out on Nov. 20 for the Tri-Town Amazing Race! Pit stop challenges will be offered throughout Flower Mound, Highland Village, and Lewisville. Each pit stop will provide physical or mental challenges to encourage team bonding. You can learn more about Dorothy’s Dash and the Tri-Town Amazing Race at www.flower-mound.com/specialevents.

I’ll be back in my December column to share more information about our exciting holiday events, but don’t forget that the Christmas Parade of Lights and Tree Lighting Ceremony will be held Saturday, Dec. 4 from 6-9 p.m. at the Community Activity Center. Make sure you fill out an application if you’re interested in participating in the parade (www.flower-mound.com/paradeentry) and return it by Nov. 19!

Before I sign off, I also want to officially accept Lewisville Mayor TJ Gilmore’s Red Kettle Campaign challenge. On Saturday, Dec. 11, I’ll be ringing the Salvation Army bell outside of Hobby Lobby (5801 Long Prairie Rd.) in an attempt to raise more money than my fellow Denton County mayors. Together, let’s raise the most money, Flower Mound, and support the Salvation Army’s efforts to provide food for hungry families and vital financial assistance for families seeking affordable housing or navigating the challenges of homelessness.