Autumn arts have arrived

By Elizabeth Brannon

The 19th Annual Cross Timbers Artists’ Guild Studio Tour is just days away. Unavailable to us last year because of COVID, the return of the tour is a welcome reminder of the magic of fall, the arts and residents having a unique opportunity to visit and enjoy local artists in their actual studios.

If you’ve enjoyed the Guild Studio Tour in the past, you know how rich and diverse the works are that are represented on the tour. But remember, artists offer different works constantly, and the artists who participate in the tour change from year to year.

With all the new works of art, you don’t want to miss the 2021 tour. This year, the artists will offer paintings, art furniture, ceramic sculpture, steel sculpture, copper sculpture, raku, clay and bronze, fused glass, fiber art, quilts, bookbinding, sun catchers, water color, jewelry, rag rugs, portraits, works in colored pencil, and works from a skilled wood turner.

The tour is self-scheduled. You visit the studios you want to visit, when you want to visit, during the scheduled hours of Saturday, Nov. 13 and Sunday, Nov. 14. The 19 participating studios are located in Flower Mound, Argyle, Highland Village, Lantana, Double Oak, Copper Canyon and Lewisville. You can plan your tour to visit all 19 studios or just a few, but you don’t want to miss out on seeing compelling works and meeting the talented and friendly artists.

Little studio tour flags will identify the places you can visit. You can see a full list of the artists’ studios and a map of their locations for the tour below.

If the tour dates don’t work with your schedule, you can still see representative works from each of the artists at ART house. ART house is located at 6100 Long Prairie Road, Suite 800, in Flower Mound. On Friday, Nov. 12, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., the opening reception for the 2021 tour will be held at ART house. Additionally, for the entire months of October and November, the representative works from the artists will be on display at ART house. You can see the works up close, purchase art and talk with Anita or Marty Robbins about the guild, the artists and the works.

I’ve attended the Guild Tour for many years and I usually come away owning a new object of beauty! I always carry my credit cards and cash when I explore the studios on the tour. For more information about the guild: www.crosstimbersarts.com

Anita and Marty Robbins are artists and also the owners of ART house. They support fine arts in the community through making and displaying their own creations and creations of fellow artists, as well as through offering classes, camps, parties, workshops and competitions. ART house offers something for all artists, both new and experienced, young and old. At any given time, there are dozens of classes available either in person in Flower Mound or Southlake, or online. Classes are taught by experienced and juried artists and are offered for introductory levels as well as advanced skills and are targeted to varying ages, 5 to 7, tweens, 13+, 14+, adults, etc.

In the two locations, Flower Mound and Southlake, there are spaces for classes and both of these locations showcase various artists and their art. We’re lucky to have access to ART house and to experience and appreciate the works of so many artists. It’s also a great and safe place to take classes and venture into the world of exploring your inner artist. If you haven’t taken a class with ART house, you’re missing a fun and educational opportunity to explore your own creativity and certainly gain a greater appreciation of the challenge of making art. Visit the ART house website for more information: www.studioarthouse.com

The Arts of Fall really have arrived! In addition to the random, wonderful and colorful decorations all over the town and neighborhoods, remember: The Flower Mound Town Hall Art Wall will showcase a new artist for November and December; Chalk the Walk happens at Heritage Park on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 12 to 3 p.m. www.facebook.com/FlowerMoundArts; Art Party will be held at the Flower Mound Public Library, Nov. 12, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Enjoy the season and the arts that enhance it.

Art Thoughts: Autumn paints in colors that summer has never seen.



Elizabeth Brannon serves on the Flower Mound Cultural Arts Commission.