Lewisville ISD trustee announces reelection bid

Katherine Sells announced Wednesday that she will run for reelection to Place 4 on the Lewisville ISD Board of Trustees.

“It has been an incredibly rewarding role for these five-plus years. I love the opportunity to serve and am proud of what we have accomplished together for our students, families, teachers and staff – but considering the leadership changes ahead for LISD, plus challenges wrought by COVID, I feel that I still have important work to do,” Sells said in a statement. “Continuity and experience matter more than ever right now.”

Sells’ announcement came a day after LISD Superintendent Dr. Kevin Rogers announced that he will retire at the end of January. Rogers has served as superintendent since 2015.

“Dr. Rogers has been an extraordinary asset to the LISD community over 30 years of service, and the Board of Trustees will have big shoes to fill — to replace him as chief executive, and also prepare a new leader to take the helm,” Sells said.

Sells was first elected to the LISD Board in 2016 and reelected in 2019. Her seat expires in May 2022. In her announcement, Sells promoted her record and contributions to LISD’s healthy fiscal stewardship and recent ranking as one of the best employers in Texas.

“We have voted four times to lower the school tax rate since I was first elected, and LISD just received an A score of 96 (Superior Achievement) from the Texas Comptroller’s office via its Financial Integrity Rating System (FIRST), based on 2019-2020 fiscal data,” Sells relays. “I want to continue helping to provide LISD taxpayers with an outstanding return for the investment of their property values in our community.”