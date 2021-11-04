Thursday, November 4, 2021
Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrating 10 years in Flower Mound

By Mark Smith
Nothing Bundt Cakes

Nothing Bundt Cakes’ Flower Mound location is celebrating its 10th birthday by giving out free bundtlet cakes for a year.

The bakery will be handing out “Free Bundtlets for a Year” punch cards to the first 300 guests on Saturday. The punch cards can be redeemed for one free bundtlet (a small bundt cake) per month for 12 months at the Flower Mound location.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is located at 3634 Long Prairie Road, in the southeast corner of the FM 1171/2499 intersection, and it opens at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

