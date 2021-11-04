Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrating 10 years in Flower Mound

Nothing Bundt Cakes’ Flower Mound location is celebrating its 10th birthday by giving out free bundtlet cakes for a year.

The bakery will be handing out “Free Bundtlets for a Year” punch cards to the first 300 guests on Saturday. The punch cards can be redeemed for one free bundtlet (a small bundt cake) per month for 12 months at the Flower Mound location.

Nothing Bundt Cakes is located at 3634 Long Prairie Road, in the southeast corner of the FM 1171/2499 intersection, and it opens at 10 a.m. Saturday.