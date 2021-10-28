Highland Village Police Blotter

From Aug. 26 to Sept. 21, the Highland Village Police Department investigated eight reported burglaries of vehicles, including two that involved the thefts of firearms: One was reported Aug. 30 from the 100 block of Baird Circle, and the other was reported Sept. 8 from the 2000 block of Tartan Trail. Both were in pickups, both were a part of a series (three or more) of vehicle burglaries and in both of these cases, the victims had left their pickups unlocked in their driveways. Police urge residents to keep their vehicles locked and to not leave valuables and firearms in them overnight.