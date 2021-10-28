Advanced Pain Institute of Texas offers vertebral augmentation for lasting pain relief

Anyone who has suffered an acute compression fracture in their back will tell you it is not something to ignore. When this occurs, most people experience severe pain initially — even if there wasn’t a specific injury that led to the condition. These fractures, and even tiny cracks, in the bone spread and can cause pain that affects your ability to walk, stand, sleep, and lead any semblance of a normal life.

Either way, finding relief is a priority. And the great folks at Advanced Pain Institute of Texas want to help.

Located in Lewisville and led by Dr. John Broadnax and Dr. Eric Anderson, API Texas offers a minimally invasive procedure known as vertebral augmentation for patients who have suffered an acute fracture of the vertebral body. These bones are located between the discs, which are the little shock absorbers in your spine, and the goal is to stabilize and repair this bone. This often allows for instant and lasting pain relief.

How does it work, exactly? Under X-ray guidance, the physician uses a needle to access the vertebral body. A small amount of bone cement is then injected to restore the height of the vertebral body, repair the fracture, and eliminate the pain.

“This can be a highly effective procedure for patients who have had an acute vertebral body compression fracture,” said Dr. Anderson, who added that it is their mission to get people the help they need to live their best life. “Results typically take effect 30-60 minutes after the procedure. The entire procedure typically takes about 45 minutes and can be done in an outpatient office setting.”

Many pain management practices throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth area tout head-to-toe remedies to help you. But if you want to go where everybody knows your name, and results are second to none, look no further than Advanced Pain Institute of Texas in Lewisville.

Dr. Broadnax states, “Just like almost any new onset pain, early treatment is key to optimize the result and eliminate the pain.”

Dr. Anderson added. “This is one of the most satisfying procedures in interventional pain management, as patients often experience relief immediately after the procedure. That’s what makes this treatment so exciting.”

