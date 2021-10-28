High School Football Scoreboard

Guyer 45, Little Elm 31

Guyer jumped out to a 21-0 first quarter lead on Thursday night and never looked back, defeating Little Elm and continuing their momentum as they head to the playoffs.

Byron Phillips scored on a 1-yard run to give the Wildcats a 7-0 lead early on, and Jackson Arnold broke a 59-yard run to make it 14-0 less than three minutes later.

The Wildcat defense then came up big, when Eli Bowen returned an interception 32-yards for a touchdown.

Little Elm got on the board, and Guyer led 21-7 at the end of one.

Arnold connected with Phillips on a 39-yard touchdown pass early in the second to make it 28-7 Guyer, but the Lobos answered with a touchdown of their own to cut Guyer’s lead in half.

Phillips then scored a 28-yard run to make it 35-14 Guyer, and the Wildcats led 35-17 going into the half.

Little Elm scored first in the third quarter, making it 35-23 Guyer, but the Wildcats came right back and scored on a 4-yard run from Jackson Foster to make it 42-23 with 5:32 to play in the third.

Jaxon Pirtile then kicked a 31-yard field goal to make it 45-23 in the fourth, but Little Elm responded with a touchdown to pull within two scores of Guyer.

It was too late, however, as the Wildcats held on for the victory.

Guyer (9-1, 5-1) will open the playoffs next week at a time, date and location to be determined.

