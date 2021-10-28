Argyle ISD cuts the ribbon on new high school campus

Argyle ISD officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday night at the new Argyle High School campus in Canyon Falls.

The old high school campus, in a highly visible spot on Hwy 377, was significantly older, smaller and more limited than the Argyle Middle School campus, so the district switched them over the summer. The new campus in Canyon Falls welcomed high school students for the first time when the 2021-22 school year began in August.

Argyle ISD invited the community to come out Wednesday night for a brief ceremony and dedication, followed by a special student-led tour of the new space, the campus’ cool features and its classroom wings, band hall, auditorium, arena and field house. The new AHS coffee bar was also open.

Argyle ISD isn’t done making changes as it addresses significant residential growth within its borders. The district’s third elementary school will open before the 2022-23 school year in Canyon Falls.