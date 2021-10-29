Flower Mound Police Blotter

On Aug. 28, an elderly woman reported that she received a phone call from two men who identified themselves as U.S. government agents from Washington, D.C. and told her she had been a victim of fraud. They persuaded her to drive to various department stores and purchase $34,700 worth of gift cards, and then told her to provide them with the serial numbers on the back of the cards. The case was referred to the FBI to investigate.

On Aug. 31, a resident in the 4000 block of Broadway Avenue at the River Walk reported that someone stole her Mercedes and electric bicycle, collectively valued over $40,000, from her garage. The vehicle was recovered that day unoccupied in Fort Worth. No arrests have been made as of press time.

About 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, someone reported a woman traveling east in the 3200 block of Flower Mound Road was driving in both lanes. A responding officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the woman refused to pull over. Another officer and a supervisor responded and the woman led a pursuit toward Dallas. Much of the chase was at relatively slower speeds, but she did reach 80 mph at one point on the highway. During the pursuit, she ran several lights and drove on the shoulder and in-between other drivers trying to evade police. The chase came to an end when the woman struck the back of a dump truck around 3 p.m. near Walnut Hill Lane and I-35E. She was not injured. Lindsey Cochran, 30, of Addison was arrested and charged with DWI, evading arrest and assault against a public servant (which stemmed from when she backed into an officer’s vehicle while trying to get away).