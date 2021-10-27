Flower Mound sitarist featured in short film premiering Thursday

Classical sitarist Vatsal Dave of Flower Mound will be the featured artist in Lumedia Musicworks ensemble’s latest short film, “Don’t Look Back.”

The music interweaves the Cantigas de Santa Maria and a saltarello, songs and dances from the Medieval and Renaissance periods, according to a Lumedia news release.

“It merges the music of two cultures and plunges into the underworld,” said Julianna Emanski, Lumedia’s artistic director and a Grammy nominee. “We’ve timed the release of this particular film right before Halloween, since it fits the season so well. Our mission is to showcase early music in innovative ways.”

Originally from India, Dave is best known for playing Hindustani classical music from northern India. He has several albums, including Lone Star Sitar, a world music fusion effort in collaboration with Grammy Award winner Art Greenhaw.

The film will premiere at 7 p.m. Thursday at event1013 in Plano, and will be available online Nov. 5, according to the news release. Tickets are $27-$75 and available here. Student tickets are $10. “Don’t Look Back” will be available online free at 7 p.m. Nov. 5.