Fraud suspects from out-of-state arrested in Double Oak

The Double Oak Police Department recently arrested two people from other states accused of identity theft.

On Oct. 20, a Double Oak police officer stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 7700 block of Justin Road. The driver represented himself as another person and displayed the other person’s ID card, though his appearance was notably different than that in the ID card photo. The passenger did not present any ID, but identified herself verbally using different names, according to a DOPD news release.

During the investigation, police found in the vehicle fictitious ID cards, several thousands of dollars in cash, multiple credit and gift cards, multiple electronic devices and more, according to police. Both occupants were arrested for fraudulent use/possession of identifying information and booked into Denton County Jail. They were later identified as 27-year-old Bryant Santos of Los Angeles and 36-year-old Alicia Meador of Port Allan, Louisiana.

Police later contacted two out-of-state residents and confirmed they were the victims of identity theft. The investigation is ongoing.