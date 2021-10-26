Liberty touts one-of-a-kind presidential signature cabinet

Earlier this school year, Liberty Christian School in Argyle revealed its new presidential signature cabinet in the Warrior Union.

The cabinet houses two framed prints containing signatures from every U.S. president (except Joe Biden, who will be added soon), beginning with George Washington, according to a school news release. The school received the display as a gift from a Warrior family, and LCS President Dr. Blair McCullough said he believes no other school in America has something like this.

“If you really look closely at some of the documents, the signatures are taken from maybe a letter they wrote somebody or an official government piece – look deeply at them and you’ll see some really cool things,” McCullough said during the reveal.

Signatures for new presidents, such as Biden, will be procured once at least half a term has been served, according to the school.