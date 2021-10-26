Flower Mound is the 4th best place to live in the U.S., study says

Flower Mound ranked as one of the best places to live in the United States in 2021-22 in a recent annual study by independent economics website Money.com.

Money.com — formerly Money Magazine — created its list by finding places that combine affordability, economic growth and quality of life, according to a news release from the town of Flower Mound. Money attributed Flower Mound’s high standing to the town’s impressive job growth, excellent graduation rate, the flourishing Lakeside Business District, abundant recreational activities, community events and overall quality of life.

Flower Mound is the highest ranked Texas municipality, with Frisco being next at 19. Click here to view the rest of the rankings.