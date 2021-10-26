Two huge industrial buildings coming to southern Denton County

Hillwood — developer of the 27,000-acre master-planned, mixed-use AllianceTexas development in far north Fort Worth — recently announced it will break ground on two new industrial speculative buildings totaling nearly 1 million square feet.

Alliance Center North 8 will total 441,720 square feet, and Alliance Center North 9 will add 493,920 square feet of modern, Class A logistics distribution space to AllianceTexas, according to a company news release. Hillwood will start construction in December 2021, with scheduled completion in fall 2022.

Offering additional opportunities for Hillwood’s e-commerce, logistics and manufacturing customers, Alliance Center North 8 and Alliance Center North 9 will provide flexible design options for either single or multi-tenant configurations to meet a wide range of customer needs, according to Hillwood. Located at the southeast corner of North Beach Street and Litsey Road in southern Denton County, both facilities benefit from direct access to I-35W.

“In 2021, AllianceTexas has continued to experience unprecedented growth, with Hillwood completing over 3 million square feet of leases and starting construction on over 1.2 million square feet of new industrial projects,” said Reid Goetz, senior vice president of Hillwood. “The decision to launch Alliance Center North 8 and 9 on a speculative basis is reflective of Hillwood’s ongoing strategy to have ready-to-occupy space available in order to meet the needs of new and existing customers seeking to benefit from the immense operational value provided by the AllianceTexas platform.”

Both buildings are designed to provide superior onsite circulation with plenty of separate car and trailer parking spaces. Each building includes 36-foot minimum clear heights, 420-foot building depths and cross-dock configurations with 185-foot-deep truck courts. Speculative tenant improvements, including main office space, LED warehouse lighting, warehouse power and dock door packages, will be constructed within the shell building, allowing a customer to immediately occupy and operate upon building completion.