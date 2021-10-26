Joint fire training facility coming to southern Denton County

The town of Flower Mound and cities of Highland Village and Lewisville have all approved an interlocal agreement for the design, construction, maintenance, operation and management of a joint fire training facility.

The Flower Mound Fire Department began discussions with the Lewisville Fire Department in 2019 about a partnership to rebuild the Lewisville Fire Training Center, which is no longer usable. Highland Village soon after joined the discussion, and they’ve come to an agreement to build and maintain the $5 million 9,000-square-foot facility, which will be built on the same property of the current Lewisville facility.

The plan includes rebuilding and improving the existing site offered by the city of Lewisville, creating a multipurpose fire training complex, according to the town of Flower Mound. The proposed facility includes access to a drill tower and classrooms to effectively prepare for an “all hazards” approach to emergency response including but not limited to Fire, Disaster Management, Technical Rescue as well as complex medical scenarios.

During the Oct. 18 Flower Mound Town Council meeting, FMFD Division Chief Brandon Barth said the facility will be used for necessary fire training in a much better location. Currently, FMFD pays to use other training centers that are farther away and must schedule training dates up to a year in advance. Other departments in the region are also using joint training centers to share the costs.

Lewisville City Council approved the agreement last month, while Highland Village City Council approved it Oct. 12 and Flower Mound Town Council approved it last week. The 20-year agreement states that Lewisville owns the facility, but the Flower Mound and Highland Village FDs are allowed to use it.