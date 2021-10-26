Tuesday, October 26, 2021
HomeSouthern Denton County Local News
Southern Denton County Local News

Flower Mound seeking nominations for Outstanding Citizen

By Mark Smith
0
2
Photo courtesy of the town of Flower Mound

The town of Flower Mound is seeking nominations for the 2021 Outstanding Citizenship Award.

“Flower Mound leaders understand the success of any community is built upon the efforts of individuals committed to making it a better place to live, work and play,” the town said in a news release, adding that it wants “to recognize those who have given unselfishly of themselves in service to others.”

Anyone can nominate an individual or group, as long as the nominee is a Flower Mound resident/group, and displays at least two of the following criteria:

  • Strives to make a positive impact in the community
  • Enhances the Flower Mound community and the lives of its citizens
  • Addresses or fulfills a community need or concern

The recipient will receive a Proclamation of Outstanding Citizenship from the Mayor and Town Council, along with a small engraved plaque. Nominations will be accepted until Nov. 5. Nomination forms are available online here and at Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Road.

Previous articleSenior living apartments celebrating grand opening in Flower Mound
Mark Smith
Mark Smith is the Digital Editor of The Cross Timbers Gazette.

Related Articles

Popular This Week

Load more
Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Miller Media Holdings LLC. All rights reserved.