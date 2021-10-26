Flower Mound seeking nominations for Outstanding Citizen

The town of Flower Mound is seeking nominations for the 2021 Outstanding Citizenship Award.

“Flower Mound leaders understand the success of any community is built upon the efforts of individuals committed to making it a better place to live, work and play,” the town said in a news release, adding that it wants “to recognize those who have given unselfishly of themselves in service to others.”

Anyone can nominate an individual or group, as long as the nominee is a Flower Mound resident/group, and displays at least two of the following criteria:

Strives to make a positive impact in the community

Enhances the Flower Mound community and the lives of its citizens

Addresses or fulfills a community need or concern

The recipient will receive a Proclamation of Outstanding Citizenship from the Mayor and Town Council, along with a small engraved plaque. Nominations will be accepted until Nov. 5. Nomination forms are available online here and at Town Hall, 2121 Cross Timbers Road.