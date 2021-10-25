Senior living apartments celebrating grand opening in Flower Mound

RiverWalk Flats, an active adult community, is celebrating its grand opening this weekend.

The grand opening is scheduled for 2-4 p.m. Saturday at 4560 Long Prairie Road, and the event will be open to the public with live music, refreshments and raffles under the theme “An Afternoon at the CopaCabana.” Flower Mound Mayor Derek France, town council members, chamber of commerce members and other local leaders are expected to attend, according to a news release from NE Property Management.

“RiverWalk Flats is like a luxe hotel, where residents have everything they need within steps,” said Cathy Kelly, Executive Director, NE Property Management. “The property was created to meet the lifestyle needs of active adults in the area, and it’s the only high-end multifamily development of its kind in the heart of the city.”

RiverWalk Flats is located across from the Flower Mound Senior Center, and residents have access to a concierge, activities director, shuttle and driver. The new development features 183 units for residents 62 and older. The spacious, stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include granite countertops, custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, full-size washer and dryer, private patios, attached or detached garage, large walk-in closets and additional storage. Property amenities include a resort-style saltwater pool and cabanas, clubhouse, 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, individual garden centers, nature trails, sports lounge with TVs and pool table, full-service hair and nail salon, library, coffee bar, high-speed internet and more.

